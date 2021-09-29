Taliban approach India to resume flights to Kabul

Taliban approach India to resume commercial flights to Kabul

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 29 2021, 12:57 ist
  • updated: Sep 29 2021, 13:34 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Taliban's Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan on Wednesday wrote to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to resume commercial flights to Afghanistan (Kabul), news agency ANI reported.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation is reviewing the letter. India stopped all commercial flight operations to Kabul since August 15.

More to follow...

 

Afghanistan
World news

