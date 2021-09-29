Taliban approach India to resume commercial flights to Kabul

Taliban's Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan on Wednesday wrote to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to resume commercial flights to Afghanistan (Kabul), news agency ANI reported.
The Ministry of Civil Aviation is reviewing the letter. India stopped all commercial flight operations to Kabul since August 15.
More to follow...
