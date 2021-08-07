Taliban captures Afghan provincial capital Sheberghan

Taliban captures Afghan provincial capital Sheberghan: Deputy governor

AFP
AFP, Kabul,
  Aug 07 2021, 14:46 ist
  • updated: Aug 07 2021, 14:58 ist
Representative image. Credit: AP/PTI Photo

The Taliban Saturday captured Sheberghan city in Jawzjan, the deputy governor said, the second provincial capital to fall to the insurgents in less than 24 hours.

"The (government) forces and officials have retreated to the airport," Jawzjan deputy governor Qader Malia told AFP.

