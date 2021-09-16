Taliban hand over seized cash, gold to Afghan central bank

The Taliban has handed over about $12.3 million cash and some gold to Da Afghanistan Bank (DAB), the country's central bank, a statement said on Thursday.

The cash and gold bars found from the houses of former administration's officials and local offices of former government's intelligence agency have been returned to Da Afghanistan Bank's treasury, Xinhua news agency quoted the statement as saying.

"The officials of Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan by handing over the assets to national treasury proved their commitment to transparency," it added.

Read more: Taliban deny their deputy PM, Mullah Baradar, is dead

The statement also said that Mohammad Idrees, acting governor of the central bank, has assured the safety of Afghans' deposits in commercial banks.

"Da Afghanistan Bank assures our countrymen that all commercial banks operating in the country are under serious supervision and are conducting their operations better than before. The banks are completely secure," Idrees was quoted as saying.

All commercial banks in the region and the world usually keep 10 per cent of their capital as cash and use the remainder in various commercial activities and provide useful services to their people, the statement said.

"Commercial banks in Afghanistan, on average, keep 50 per cent of the afghani and foreign currency with them. Therefore, the banking sector is in a good condition.

"These banks have invested a certain amount of money inside the country and abroad to play a useful role in the economic growth of Afghanistan," the Governor added.

The statement came as thousands of customers are trying withdraw their savings since the Taliban's takeover in mid-August.

Reports of freezing Afghanistan's bank assets by the US as well as a halt of funds by the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have fueled concerns among Afghans.

On August 28, the central bank issued an order to all banks in the country, setting a temporary limit of withdrawals of $200 or 20,000 afghani for one customer every week