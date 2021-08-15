Taliban take Jalalabad city, now Kabul remains

Taliban take Afghanistan's Jalalabad city without a fight

Jalalabad is one of the last cities besides the capital Kabul to remain under government control

Reuters
Reuters, Kabul,
  • Aug 15 2021, 08:31 ist
  • updated: Aug 15 2021, 08:45 ist
Taliban fighters. Credit: AFP Photo

The Taliban took control of Afghanistan's key eastern city of Jalalabad without a fight on Sunday morning, securing the roads connecting the country to Pakistan, officials said.

"There are no clashes taking place right now in Jalalabad because the governor has surrendered to the Taliban," a Jalalabad-based Afghan official told Reuters. "Allowing passage to the Taliban was the only way to save civilian lives."

A western security official also confirmed the fall of the city, one of the last besides the capital Kabul to remain under government control.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Taliban
Afghanistan
Kabul
World news

What's Brewing

Morsels of freedom

Morsels of freedom

'Western Ghats to lose 33% biodiversity by 2050'

'Western Ghats to lose 33% biodiversity by 2050'

A mirror called freedom

A mirror called freedom

Taliban sweep in Afghanistan after US's miscalculations

Taliban sweep in Afghanistan after US's miscalculations

The daunting task of making freedom endure

The daunting task of making freedom endure

 