Taliban torture Afghan man to death over Facebook post

Taliban torture Afghan man to death for critical Facebook post

The 30-year-old's body was found along a riverbank on the outskirts of the southern Afghan city of Lashkar Gah

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Dec 04 2021, 20:32 ist
  • updated: Dec 04 2021, 20:42 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP Photo

The Taliban have been accused of killing an Afghan over a critical Facebook post three days after he was taken into custody, RFE/RL reported.

The 30-year-old's body was found along a riverbank on the outskirts of the southern Afghan city of Lashkar Gah.

The Taliban claimed that Naweed Azami had escaped detention. But his family has accused the militant group of torturing and killing him, the report said.

Azami appears to be the latest victim of the Taliban's campaign of targeted killings in Afghanistan.

Azami was detained in Lashkar Gah on November 25, just days after he criticised the Taliban on Facebook.

In his post, Azami questioned how the Taliban could keep their promise of paying teachers their salaries when the regime was "surviving on donated food". Azami deleted the post before he was detained, the report said.

Tens of thousands of government employees have not received a paycheck since the Taliban takeover. The militants said on November 20 that they would start paying overdue salaries, but the announcement was widely met with skepticism.

When Azami's family asked the Taliban where he was being held on November 27, the militants said he had escaped detention, the report said.

The next day, Azami's body was discovered by a group of nomadic tribesmen along the banks of the Helmand River.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Taliban
Facebook
World news

What's Brewing

A chewing gum that could reduce Covid transmission?

A chewing gum that could reduce Covid transmission?

This Arunachal tribe regards tigers as brothers

This Arunachal tribe regards tigers as brothers

1 in 3 Indians step out without masks, survey finds

1 in 3 Indians step out without masks, survey finds

In Iraq, little people football team dreams big

In Iraq, little people football team dreams big

 