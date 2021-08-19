Taliban urge people to leave airport in Kabul

Taliban urge people to leave airport in Kabul after 12 killed since Sunday

The deaths were caused either by gun shots or in stampedes, a Taliban official said on Thursday

Reuters
Reuters, Kabul,
  • Aug 19 2021, 14:47 ist
  • updated: Aug 19 2021, 14:47 ist
Taliban fighters stand guard in a vehicle along the roadside in Kabul. Credit: AFP Photo

A total of 12 people have been killed in and around the airport in the Afghanistan capital, Kabul, Taliban and NATO officials said, since the Taliban seized the city on Sunday, triggering a rush of fearful people trying to leave.

The deaths were caused either by gun shots or in stampedes, the Taliban official said on Thursday, and he urged people still crowded at the gates of the facility to go home if they did not have the legal right to travel.

"We don't want to hurt anyone at the airport," said the Taliban official, who declined to be identified.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Afghanistan
Kabul
Taliban
NATO

What's Brewing

Misread warnings behind chaotic Afghanistan evacuation

Misread warnings behind chaotic Afghanistan evacuation

Haibatullah Akhundzada, a key to Taliban's resurgence

Haibatullah Akhundzada, a key to Taliban's resurgence

Malaysia's king looks to end political turmoil

Malaysia's king looks to end political turmoil

What you eat may take away minutes, years of your life

What you eat may take away minutes, years of your life

'Reduced mortality in Delta-infected vaccinated people'

'Reduced mortality in Delta-infected vaccinated people'

Left with 1 set of clothes, did not take money: Ghani

Left with 1 set of clothes, did not take money: Ghani

Now, animals in South Korea to be granted legal status

Now, animals in South Korea to be granted legal status

From scrapping at Bullring to sledgehammering at Lord’s

From scrapping at Bullring to sledgehammering at Lord’s

'Covid jabs for children may be available by September'

'Covid jabs for children may be available by September'

Now, scientists can make spinach look like lettuce

Now, scientists can make spinach look like lettuce

 