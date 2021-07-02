Taliban 'supports' exit of foreign forces from Bagram

Taliban 'welcome and support' exit of foreign forces from Bagram: Spokesman

AFP
AFP, Kabul,
  • Jul 02 2021, 14:17 ist
  • updated: Jul 02 2021, 14:25 ist
A US Air Force transport plane lands at the Bagram Air Base in Bagram. Credit: AFP Photo

The Taliban Friday said they "welcome and support" the exit of all US and NATO forces from Afghanistan's Bagram Air Base, a sign of an imminent final withdrawal of foreign troops from the country.

"Their full withdrawal (from Afghanistan) will pave the way for Afghans to decide about their future between themselves," Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told AFP.

Taliban
Afghanistan
United States
NATO

