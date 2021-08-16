Taliban will not get access to Afghan reserves held in US: Official

The Taliban will be denied access to any Afghan reserves held in US accounts, a US administration official told AFP on Monday.
As US forces were evacuating Afghanistan's capital after the Taliban's swift takeover, the official said, "Any Central Bank assets the Afghan government have in the United States will not be made available to the Taliban."
Check out DH's latest videos:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Rare orchid species found in Uttarakhand
'Suicidal reproducer' mammal survives Australia fires
How the masking debate evolved through the pandemic
One city’s glimpse of what Taliban future may hold
$88 bn spent on Afghan forces that surrendered tamely
The rise and fall of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani
Haiti earthquake death toll jumps to 1,297