No need for foreign manpower in Afghanistan: Karzai

There's no need for foreign manpower in Afghanistan: Karzai

Karzai said on Saturday that Afghanistan has hundreds of thousands of qualified boys and girls who have studied both at home and abroad

IANS
IANS, Kabul,
  • Jan 16 2022, 09:54 ist
  • updated: Jan 16 2022, 09:54 ist
Former Afghan president Hamid Karzai. Credit: AP Photo

Reacting to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's directive to send qualified and trained Pakistani manpower to Afghanistan, former President of the war-torn nation Hamid Karzai said that there was no need of that, the media reported.

On Friday while attending the third meeting of the Apex Committee on Afghanistan, Khan said the reason behind sending manpower to the country is to prevent a humanitarian crisis, TOLO News reported.

In a statement, his office said, "The Prime Minister directed the authorities concerned to explore bilateral cooperation with friendly countries as well to stave off humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan by exporting qualified and trained manpower especially in medical, IT, finance and accounting."

Also Read | Taliban denies claims made in HRW report on Afghanistan

In response, Karzai said on Saturday that Afghanistan has hundreds of thousands of qualified boys and girls who have studied both at home and abroad, reports Khaama Press.

He added that there was no need for a foreign workforce in Afghanistan.

The former President also called on the Taliban authorities in Kabul to provide working facilities to Afghan boys and girls who are university graduates and also facilitate the return of Afghan experts and specialists to the country.

Khan's remarks came after a recently published report by The New York Times which highlighted the lack of professional staff within the Taliban-led government in Afghanistan, reports TOLO News.

The report says that "many of the selected theologians are graduates of Darul Uloom Haqqania madrasa, one of Pakistan's oldest and largest Islamic seminaries".

According to the report, they lack the professional training and skills required to perform jobs in the government.

Check out the latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Afghanistan
Taliban
World news
World Politics

What's Brewing

Is Team India's frenetic pace wearing players out?

Is Team India's frenetic pace wearing players out?

Hindutva cannot produce economic growth

Hindutva cannot produce economic growth

Everyone wants to be Wordle

Everyone wants to be Wordle

DH Toon | Can someone stop this inhuman practice!

DH Toon | Can someone stop this inhuman practice!

'Bulli Bai': Sad deals and our collective failure

'Bulli Bai': Sad deals and our collective failure

Volcano erupts in Pacific, US coast under tsunami alert

Volcano erupts in Pacific, US coast under tsunami alert

 