No significant results in third Russia-Ukraine talks

Third round of Russia-Ukraine talks end with no significant results

Russian negotiators brought a large set of documents, including specific agreements, but the Ukrainian side could not sign them on the spot

IANS
IANS,
  • Mar 08 2022, 06:29 ist
  • updated: Mar 08 2022, 06:29 ist
Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Credit: AP File Photo

Russian and Ukrainian negotiators failed to achieve significant results during their third round of peace talks in Belarus on Monday.

"The discussions continued on political and military aspects. However, it remains difficult. It is too early to talk about something positive," Russian presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, also the head of the Russian delegation said following the talks.

Russian negotiators brought a large set of documents, including specific agreements, but the Ukrainian side could not sign them on the spot and took all these documents back home for study, Medinsky was quoted as saying by Xinhua news agency.

Also Read | Ukraine wants direct talks between Zelenskyy and Russia's Putin, says foreign minister

"To be honest, our expectations from the talks were not met. But we hope that next time we will be able to take a more significant step forward," Medinsky said after the meeting, which lasted nearly three hours at the Belovezhskaya Pushcha on the Belarus-Poland border.

Both sides addressed the issue of civilian evacuation, and the Ukrainian side assured Russia that the humanitarian corridors will start working on Tuesday, he said.

"There was some positive progress when it comes to improving the logistics of humanitarian corridors," Mykhailo Podoliak, advisor to the Head of the President's Office of Ukraine, tweeted after the negotiations.

"Today there were no results that would significantly improve the situation. Nevertheless, I emphasize once again that the consultations will continue," Podoliak said in a video message posted on Twitter.

Check out the latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Ukraine
Russia
World news
Vladimir Putin
Volodymyr Zelensky

What's Brewing

Ukraine, Russia show off weapons at Saudi Show

Ukraine, Russia show off weapons at Saudi Show

We fish too: Invisible women in tuna industries

We fish too: Invisible women in tuna industries

Sri Lanka's most sacred elephant dies aged 68

Sri Lanka's most sacred elephant dies aged 68

What we don't know about women as ‘weapons of war’

What we don't know about women as ‘weapons of war’

Ilaiyaraaja to compose for Rahman's Firdaus Orchestra

Ilaiyaraaja to compose for Rahman's Firdaus Orchestra

Wouldn't call Warne the greatest spinner: Gavaskar

Wouldn't call Warne the greatest spinner: Gavaskar

In a first, scientists detect Omicron variant in deer

In a first, scientists detect Omicron variant in deer

 