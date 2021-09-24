3 more La Palma towns evacuated over volcanic eruption

Three more towns evacuated on La Palma as volcanic eruption intensifies

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Sep 24 2021, 22:45 ist
  • updated: Sep 24 2021, 22:45 ist
Spanish Civil Guards help people evacuate due the cloud of smoke and ashes following the eruption of a volcano in the Cumbre Vieja park, on the Canary Island of La Palma. Credit: Reuters Photo

Authorities on the Spanish island of La Palma ordered the evacuation of the towns of Tajuya, Tacande de Abajo and the part of Tacande de Arriba that had not already been evacuated due to a volcanic eruption, emergency services said on Friday.

Authorities initially ordered residents of those towns to stay indoors but moved to an evacuation due to intensifying volcanic activity, they said.

Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

World news

What's Brewing

Explainer: Why North Korea wants sanctions lifted first

Explainer: Why North Korea wants sanctions lifted first

In Pics: Mass expulsion of Haitian migrants from Texas

In Pics: Mass expulsion of Haitian migrants from Texas

Explained | What WHO's pollution norms mean for India

Explained | What WHO's pollution norms mean for India

'Kota Factory 2' series review: A missed opportunity

'Kota Factory 2' series review: A missed opportunity

Who will be the next Bond?

Who will be the next Bond?

Dubai turns page on Covid: Jobs market hottest in 2 yrs

Dubai turns page on Covid: Jobs market hottest in 2 yrs

IPL 2021 RCB vs CSK: SWOT Analysis

IPL 2021 RCB vs CSK: SWOT Analysis

Ancient footprints re-write human history in America

Ancient footprints re-write human history in America

ITC Maurya told to pay Rs 2 cr to woman for bad haircut

ITC Maurya told to pay Rs 2 cr to woman for bad haircut

 