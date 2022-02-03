Tibetans protest 'Games of shame' at Olympics HQ

Around 500 Tibetans marched outside the International Olympic Committee headquarters on Thursday, led by an activist on skis dragging the Chinese flag behind him, to protest against Beijing hosting the Games.

Tibetan demonstrators from across Europe marched three kilometres (1.9 miles) from the IOC complex in Lausanne to the Swiss city's Olympic Museum, a day before the 2022 Winter Games' opening ceremony in the Chinese capital.

Protesters, many carrying Tibetan flags and wearing Tibetan flag facemasks, marched behind banners reading "Boycott Beijing Winter Olympics", "Stop human rights violations in Tibet" and "Games of shame".

Tibetan artist Loten Namling, who has lived in Switzerland for 32 years, led the procession on skis painted with the word "freedom".

"The reason why I'm dragging the Chinese flag is China destroyed my country. China destroyed my culture. Let them realise how painful it is for us," he said.

"Never, ever should they give the Olympics to mass murderers and dictators. It's time to say stop."

Demonstrators chanted "No rights, no Games" and "Beijing Olympics: genocide Games" as they marched past the Olympic rings.

Tibet has alternated over the centuries between independence and control by China, which says it "peacefully liberated" the rugged plateau in 1951 and brought infrastructure and education to the previously underdeveloped region.

But many exiled Tibetans accuse the Chinese central government of religious repression, torture and eroding their culture.

Demonstrator Chime, 20, who described herself as stateless, said the Games officially opening on Friday was "so sad".

"Is business, is the Olympics more important than people's lives? If we Tibetans are not human beings for you, then do it," she said.

The lead-up to the Winter Games, which formally open with a ceremony at the "Bird's Nest" stadium, has been overshadowed by human rights concerns, the Covid-19 pandemic and even fears about the Chinese government snooping on athletes.

