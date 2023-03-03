Toll from deadly Greek train crash reaches 57

Toll from deadly Greek train crash reaches 57

A spokesperson for the fire brigade said the search mission at the crash site, in the Tempi valley in central Greece, was expected to wind down on Friday

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Mar 03 2023, 11:00 ist
  • updated: Mar 03 2023, 11:00 ist
Police and emergency crews examine the debris of a crushed wagon on the second day after a train accident in the Tempi Valley near Larissa, Greece. Credit: AFP Photo

The death toll from a train crash in central Greece reached 57 on Thursday, emergency services said.

"At present the number of confirmed dead recovered is 57," a police spokesperson said.

A spokesperson for the fire brigade said the search mission at the crash site, in the Tempi valley in central Greece, was expected to wind down on Friday.

Greece
World news

