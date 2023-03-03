Toll from deadly Greek train crash reaches 57

The death toll from a train crash in central Greece reached 57 on Thursday, emergency services said.
"At present the number of confirmed dead recovered is 57," a police spokesperson said.
A spokesperson for the fire brigade said the search mission at the crash site, in the Tempi valley in central Greece, was expected to wind down on Friday.
