Trump accuses Biden of trying to further divide America by invoking name on Capitol attack anniversary

Former Republican US President Donald Trump on Thursday accused President Joe Biden of invoking his name in remarks to further divide the nation on the one-year anniversary of Trump supporters' deadly Jan. 6 attack on the US Capitol.
Biden, a Democrat, "used my name today to try to further divide America," Trump said in a written statement following a speech by Biden at the Capitol marking the anniversary.
"This political theater is all just a distraction," Trump said.
