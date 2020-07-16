Trump administration weighs US travel ban on CPC

Trump administration weighs US travel ban on Chinese Communist Party members: Sources

Reuters
Reuters, Washington,
  • Jul 16 2020, 22:34 ist
  • updated: Jul 16 2020, 22:34 ist
US President Donald Trump. Credit: AFP Photo

The Trump administration is considering banning travel to the United States by all members of the Chinese Communist Party and their families, a person familiar with the matter said on Thursday, a move that could worsen already-tense relations between Beijing and Washington.

Senior officials discussing the matter have begun circulating a draft of the possible presidential order, but deliberations are at an early stage and the issue has not yet been brought to President Donald Trump, the source said, speaking on condition of anonymity. The discussions were first reported by the New York Times.

Communist Party of China
China
United States
US-China

