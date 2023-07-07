Trump aide pleads not guilty in classified documents case

Walt Nauta, a personal aide to former President Donald Trump, pleaded not guilty Thursday to federal charges of conspiring with Trump to obstruct the government’s monthslong efforts to retrieve a trove of highly sensitive national security documents from the former president after he left office.

Nauta’s plea was entered for him by his lawyer, Stanley Woodward Jr., at a brief arraignment in U.S. District Court in Miami. Woodward was accompanied at the hearing by a local Florida lawyer who will be helping in the case, Sasha Dadan.

Also Read | New York court narrows Donald Trump fraud case; Ivanka dismissed as defendant

A 40-year-old Navy veteran from Guam, Nauta was charged with Trump last month in a 38-count indictment with conspiracy, making false statements and withholding documents. He was not arraigned with Trump on June 13 because Woodward, who is based in Washington, had not yet hired a lawyer licensed to practice in Florida.

Dadan, a former public defender, has limited experience with the federal courts, but she has handled numerous local cases in Fort Pierce, Florida. That is where Judge Aileen Cannon, who is overseeing Trump’s prosecution, is based and where the former president’s trial with Nauta may eventually be held.

The indictment against Trump and Nauta was filed by the office of special counsel Jack Smith. It describes how Nauta repeatedly moved boxes at Trump’s request in and out of a storage room at Mar-a-Lago, the former president’s private club and residence in Florida, during a critical period: the weeks between the issuance of a subpoena in May 2022 demanding the return of all classified documents in Trump’s possession and a visit to Mar-a-Lago soon after by federal prosecutors seeking to enforce the subpoena and collect any relevant materials.

According to the indictment, Nauta removed 64 boxes from the storage room during those weeks but only brought back about 30, with the rest unaccounted for. All of this took place, the indictment says, before one of Trump’s lawyers, M. Evan Corcoran, began to sort through the material kept in the storage room in an effort to find any remaining classified material and turn it over to the government.

Nauta’s arraignment had none of the circuslike atmosphere that marked Trump’s own arraignment in Miami. The hearing in front of Magistrate Judge Edwin G. Torres lasted about 10 minutes as Woodward did little more than enter Nauta’s plea and request a jury trial.