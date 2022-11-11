Tsunami warning lifted after major quake near Tonga

Tsunami warning lifted after major quake near Tonga

Seismic activity is fairly common around Tonga, a country of about 100,000 people spread across 171 islands

Reuters
Reuters, Sydney,
  • Nov 11 2022, 16:58 ist
  • updated: Nov 11 2022, 19:37 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A magnitude-7.3 earthquake struck in the sea off Tonga late Friday, according to the US Geological Survey, sparking a tsunami warning that was later lifted.

The USGS said the quake hit 10 kilometres (six miles) deep, about 200 kilometres southeast of Neiafu, a town in the northeast of the Pacific archipelago nation, shortly before midnight local time (1100 GMT).

It initially gave the magnitude at 7.1, but later revised it up to 7.3.

This was followed about an hour later by a much smaller quake of 5.1-magnitude in a similar area.

"There is no longer a tsunami threat from this earthquake," said the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center at about 1:30 am.

It had earlier said "hazardous tsunami waves are possible for coasts located within 300 km of the earthquake epicenter".

The Tonga meteorological service had earlier used social media posts to urge people to "remain inland and high ground and please listen to radio until further advised".

It told sailors to head into deeper ocean for safety.

Seismic activity is fairly common around Tonga, a country of about 100,000 people spread across 171 islands.

In January this year, it was rocked by the eruption of the Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha'apai volcano, one of the most powerful such events in modern times, according to researchers from the University of Bath.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Earthquake
tonga
World news
Tsunami

What's Brewing

Timeline of events in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case

Timeline of events in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case

Drone taxi takes first flight amid air traffic in Paris

Drone taxi takes first flight amid air traffic in Paris

Preventive cardiology pioneer Lewis Kuller dies at 88

Preventive cardiology pioneer Lewis Kuller dies at 88

CO2 emissions on track to hit all-time high in 2022

CO2 emissions on track to hit all-time high in 2022

 