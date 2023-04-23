Turkish troops kill 21 terrorists in Syria, Iraq: Defence Minister

Turkish troops kill 21 terrorists in Syria, Iraq

The PKK has been involved in armed clashes with Turkish forces for more than three decades

IANS
IANS, Ankara,
  • Apr 23 2023, 05:10 ist
  • updated: Apr 23 2023, 05:10 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP Photo

A total of 21 "terrorists" were killed by Turkish troops over the past four days in northern Syria and Iraq, Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said.

Three of the "terrorists" were killed in Iraq's Zap region, semi-official Anadolu Agency quoted Akar as saying during an event in the Turkish central province of Kayseri on Saturday, Xinhua news agency reported.

Calling the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) a "tool in the hands of imperialists" to hinder Turkey's development, Akar said that the Turkish government is determined to eliminate the PKK.

The fight against "terrorists" will not end until the security of Turkey's borders and the nation is ensured, he said.

The PKK has been involved in armed clashes with Turkish forces for more than three decades and is designated as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US, and the European Union.

