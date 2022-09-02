2 IAEA officers stay at Zaporizhzhia plant permanently

Two IAEA inspectors to stay at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant permanently

An IAEA mission is currently at the plant, Europe's largest nuclear facility which has been under the control of Russian forces since March

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Sep 02 2022, 16:02 ist
  • updated: Sep 02 2022, 16:02 ist
UN vehicles transporting members of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspection mission drive on a road outside Zaporizhzhia city. Credit: AFP Photo

Two inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will stay at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant on a permanent basis, Russia's ambassador to international institutions in Vienna told the RIA Novosti news agency on Friday.

An IAEA mission is currently at the plant, Europe's largest nuclear facility which has been under the control of Russian forces since March.

Russia
Ukraine
World news
Russia-Ukraine crisis
IAEA

