Typhoon heading towards Taiwan not likely to hit land

Typhoon weakens as heads towards Taiwan, not likely to hit land

Still, the government has ordered disaster preparations in case of landslides or flooding

Reuters
Reuters, Nanfangao,
  • Sep 11 2021, 13:26 ist
  • updated: Sep 11 2021, 13:40 ist
An aerial view shows tourists at the beach near Nanfangao harbour in Yilan county as Typhoon Chanthu approaches the southeast of Taiwan on September 10, 2021. Credit: AFP Photo

Taiwan downgraded typhoon Chanthu to a medium typhoon on Saturday, saying that while it would bring heavy rain and gusting winds to most of the island it was unlikely to make direct landfall.

Taiwan's Central Weather Bureau said the storm, which was at one point categorised a super typhoon, was losing strength as it headed up the Bashi Channel that separates Taiwan from the Philippines.

It forecast Chanthu would skirt Taiwan's sparsely populated and mountainous east coast on Saturday night and into Sunday morning, then head towards China's Zhejiang province and Shanghai.

Also Read | Super typhoon Chanthu threatens Philippines, Taiwan

Taiwanese airlines cancelled their Saturday afternoon domestic flights, though there was only limited impact on international services.

The typhoon is unlikely to affect Taiwan's globally important semiconductor factories on its west coast, plants busy ramping up output to alleviate a global shortage of chips that has hit car makers especially hard.

Still, the government has ordered disaster preparations in case of landslides or flooding.

On the northeast coast port of Nanfangao, fishing boats crowded into the harbour to escape the coming storm.

In 2009, typhoon Morakot killed around 700 people in Taiwan, the deadliest storm to ever hit the island.

Subtropical Taiwan relies on the typhoon season to replenish its reservoirs, but after none hit the island last year water levels dropped drastically, leading to Taiwan's worst drought in history and widespread water restrictions.

The drought ended after heavy rainfall in the late spring and early summer.

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Taiwan
Typhoon
World news

What's Brewing

On the brink of Slam, Djokovic isn't pondering history

On the brink of Slam, Djokovic isn't pondering history

Five Kangana movies to watch if you loved ‘Thalaivii’

Five Kangana movies to watch if you loved ‘Thalaivii’

SpaceX's all-civilian mission a leap for space tourism

SpaceX's all-civilian mission a leap for space tourism

20 years after 9/11, the Twin Towers are everywhere

20 years after 9/11, the Twin Towers are everywhere

Can Covid shots improve mental health?

Can Covid shots improve mental health?

Now, pay tax to enter Lahaul-Spiti in Himachal Pradesh

Now, pay tax to enter Lahaul-Spiti in Himachal Pradesh

20 years on, New York pays tribute to 9/11 victims

20 years on, New York pays tribute to 9/11 victims

Buddhist monk proves a hit with LGBT+ Thais

Buddhist monk proves a hit with LGBT+ Thais

 