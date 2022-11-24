UAE bars entry of people with single name in passports

UAE bars entry of people with single name in passports

The UAE is a constitutional federation of seven emirates, including Dubai. Abu Dhabi city is the capital of the UAE

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 24 2022, 15:08 ist
  • updated: Nov 24 2022, 15:15 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Individuals having only single name as surname or given name in their passports will not be allowed to enter the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with new guidelines coming into force.

"Any passport holder with a single name (word) either in surname or given name will not be accepted by UAE immigration and the passenger will be considered as INAD," according to a circular issued by Air India and Air India Express, mentioning about the latest UAE guidelines.

INAD refers to Inadmissible Deportee.

According to the circular, dated November 21, such passengers will not be issued a visa and in case, the visa was issued previously, then he or she will be considered as INAD by the immigration authorities.

The guidelines have come into force.

The UAE is a constitutional federation of seven emirates, including Dubai. Abu Dhabi city is the capital of the UAE.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

UAE
World news
Passport
United Arab Emirates

What's Brewing

Mysuru Zoo celebrates gorilla Thabo's birthday

Mysuru Zoo celebrates gorilla Thabo's birthday

Spain's Gavi becomes youngest WC scorer since Pele

Spain's Gavi becomes youngest WC scorer since Pele

Buffett donates over $750 mn to his family charities

Buffett donates over $750 mn to his family charities

DH Toon | Supreme Court pulls up 'referee' ECI

DH Toon | Supreme Court pulls up 'referee' ECI

Mental disorders rampant among PG residents: Study

Mental disorders rampant among PG residents: Study

Ecuador: A new nerve center for global drug trade

Ecuador: A new nerve center for global drug trade

 