UAE says it is investing $3 billion in Iraq

UAE says it is investing $3 billion in Iraq

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Apr 05 2021, 03:44 ist
  • updated: Apr 05 2021, 03:44 ist
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed al-Nahyan (R), Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, receiving Iraq's Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi. Credit: AFP Photo

The United Arab Emirates will invest $3 billion in Iraq, it said in a joint statement at the end of Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi's visit to UAE, state news agency (WAM) reported.

"UAE announced its investment of three billion dollars in Iraq. The initiative aims to strengthen economic and investment relations, create new opportunities for cooperation and partnership, and advance economic, social, and developmental growth in support of the brotherly Iraqi people," the statement said, according to WAM.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

United Arab Emirates
Iraq

What's Brewing

Scientists have put Covid-19 patients in these 3 groups

Scientists have put Covid-19 patients in these 3 groups

Egypt's female ship captain 'blamed for Canal blockage'

Egypt's female ship captain 'blamed for Canal blockage'

Tourist hotspots are opening but not everyone is happy

Tourist hotspots are opening but not everyone is happy

Out at 49, batsman nearly kills fielder who took catch

Out at 49, batsman nearly kills fielder who took catch

When did life first emerge in the universe?

When did life first emerge in the universe?

 