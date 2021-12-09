UK PM announces work from home to slow Omicron spread

UK PM announces work from home to slow Omicron spread

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said people should work from home from Monday

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Dec 09 2021, 08:06 ist
  • updated: Dec 09 2021, 08:06 ist
UK PM Boris Johnson. Credit: Reuters file photo

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said people should work from home from Monday and they will need to show proof of Covid-19 vaccination to enter nightclubs and other venues to slow the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

"From Monday, you should work from home if you can," Johnson told a news conference on Wednesday.

"(We) will also make the NHS Covid pass mandatory for entry into nightclubs and venues where large crowds gather."

Check out the latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Omicron
Covid-19
Coronavirus
Boris Johnson
United Kingdom
World news

What's Brewing

BCCI cracks the whip after Kohli refuses to step down

BCCI cracks the whip after Kohli refuses to step down

Lone survivor of TN chopper crash a decorated IAF pilot

Lone survivor of TN chopper crash a decorated IAF pilot

Experts unsure about Covid boosters amid Omicron spread

Experts unsure about Covid boosters amid Omicron spread

Shanghai's wheelchair dancers find their groove

Shanghai's wheelchair dancers find their groove

 