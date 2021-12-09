UK PM announces work from home to slow Omicron spread

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said people should work from home from Monday and they will need to show proof of Covid-19 vaccination to enter nightclubs and other venues to slow the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

"From Monday, you should work from home if you can," Johnson told a news conference on Wednesday.

"(We) will also make the NHS Covid pass mandatory for entry into nightclubs and venues where large crowds gather."

