UK to provide $65 million support package to Ukraine

The British government said on Tuesday it will provide a 50 million pounds ($64.65 million) support package for equipment repair and establishment of a military rehabilitation centre in Ukraine.
Under the new tranche of support, which will be discussed at this week's NATO summit, the UK and G7 members will provide thousands of additional rounds of Challenger 2 ammunition and more than 70 combat and logistics vehicles.
