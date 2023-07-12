UK to provide $65 million support package to Ukraine

UK to provide $65 million support package to Ukraine

UK and G7 members will provide thousands of additional rounds of Challenger 2 ammunition and more than 70 combat and logistics vehicles.

  • Jul 12 2023, 10:20 ist
  • updated: Jul 12 2023, 10:20 ist
UK PM Rishi Sunak with Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Credit: Reuters Photo

The British government said on Tuesday it will provide a 50 million pounds ($64.65 million) support package for equipment repair and establishment of a military rehabilitation centre in Ukraine.

Under the new tranche of support, which will be discussed at this week's NATO summit, the UK and G7 members will provide thousands of additional rounds of Challenger 2 ammunition and more than 70 combat and logistics vehicles.

