Ukraine accuses Russia of firing rockets at convoy of Mariupol evacuees

Reuters could not independently verify the allegations. Moscow denies targeting civilians in Ukraine

Reuters
Reuters, Lviv,
  • Mar 16 2022, 21:48 ist
  • updated: Mar 16 2022, 21:48 ist

The Ukrainian authorities accused Russian forces of firing artillery at a convoy of civilians fleeing the city of Mariupol on Wednesday, wounding at least five people including a child on their way to the city of Zaporizhzhia.

The governor of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region shared photos and videos of the aftermath of the alleged attack that showed the blackened shell of a white car. Reuters could not immediately confirm their authenticity.

"Heavy artillery of the enemy forces fired on a convoy of civilians moving along the highway towards Zaporizhzhia," said governor Oleksandr Starukh in an online post.

In a separate statement, Ukraine's military also reported the strike, saying work was underway to confirm the number of casualties. It also shared a photo of a child it said was wounded in the attack.

Russia-Ukraine crisis
World news
World Politics
Russia
Ukraine

