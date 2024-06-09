PM swearing-in ceremony: Police issue traffic advisory, several Central Delhi roads to be closed

To ensure smooth traffic management in the vicinity of the Rashtrapati Bhawan, Sansad Marg (between the Transport Bhawan and the T-point on Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Marg), North Avenue Road, South Avenue Road, Kushak Road, Rajaji Marg, Krishna Menon Marg, Talkatora Road and Pt. Pant Marg will be closed from 2 pm to 11 pm, and only pedestrian movement will be allowed, the advisory said.