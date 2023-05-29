Ukraine says ballistic missiles used in new Kyiv attack

Ukraine air force says ballistic missiles used in new attack on Kyiv

'There is a possibility that S-300 and S-400 missiles were also used', said the air force spokesperson

Reuters
Reuters, Kyiv,
  • May 29 2023, 16:05 ist
  • updated: May 29 2023, 16:10 ist
An explosion is seen in the sky over the city during a Russian drone and missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv. Credit: Reuters Photo

Russia fired ballistic missiles at Kyiv during a daytime attack on the Ukrainian capital on Monday morning, the Ukrainian air force said.

"The enemy used missiles of a ballistic trajectory - preliminarily Iskanders. There is a possibility that S-300 and S-400 missiles were also used," air force spokesman Yuri Ihnat told Ukrainian TV.

 

World news
Ukraine
Russia
Russia-Ukraine crisis
Kyiv

