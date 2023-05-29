Ukraine air force says ballistic missiles used in new attack on Kyiv

Russia fired ballistic missiles at Kyiv during a daytime attack on the Ukrainian capital on Monday morning, the Ukrainian air force said.
"The enemy used missiles of a ballistic trajectory - preliminarily Iskanders. There is a possibility that S-300 and S-400 missiles were also used," air force spokesman Yuri Ihnat told Ukrainian TV.
