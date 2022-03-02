Ukraine asks Russian mothers to fetch captured troops

Ukraine asks Russian mothers to fetch captured troops

AFP
AFP, Kyiv,
  • Mar 02 2022, 20:01 ist
  • updated: Mar 02 2022, 20:01 ist
An armed man stands by the remains of a Russian military vehicle in Bucha, close to the capital Kyiv, Ukraine. Credit: AP/PTI Photo

Ukraine on Wednesday invited the worried mothers of Russian troops captured on the battlefield to come and collect their sons, in an apparent attempt to embarrass Moscow.

"A decision has been taken to hand over captured Russian troops to their mothers if they come to collect them in Ukraine, in Kyiv," the defence ministry said in a statement.

Ukraine
Russia
World news

