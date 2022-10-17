Ukraine official calls on Russia to be excluded from G20 after Kyiv attack

A senior Ukrainian official on Monday called for Russia to be excluded from the G20, which is to hold a summit in a month, following drone strikes on Kyiv.
"Those who give orders to attack critical infrastructure, to freeze civilians and organize total mobilisation to cover the frontline with corpses, cannot sit at the same table with leaders of (the) G20 for sure ... (Russia) must be expelled from all platforms," senior presidential aide Mykhaylo Podolyak said in a statement on social media.
