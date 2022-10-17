Ukraine calls on Russia to be excluded from G20

Ukraine official calls on Russia to be excluded from G20 after Kyiv attack

Russian-launched "kamikaze drones" attacked Kyiv early Monday

AFP
AFP, Kyiv,
  • Oct 17 2022, 14:37 ist
  • updated: Oct 17 2022, 14:38 ist
Firefighters work to put out a fire in a residential building destroyed by a Russian drones strike in Kyiv. Credit: Reuters Photo

A senior Ukrainian official on Monday called for Russia to be excluded from the G20, which is to hold a summit in a month, following drone strikes on Kyiv.

"Those who give orders to attack critical infrastructure, to freeze civilians and organize total mobilisation to cover the frontline with corpses, cannot sit at the same table with leaders of (the) G20 for sure ... (Russia) must be expelled from all platforms," senior presidential aide Mykhaylo Podolyak said in a statement on social media.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Russia
Ukraine
World news
Russia-Ukraine crisis
G20 summit
Kyiv

What's Brewing

World Cup boom pushes some Qatar residents out of homes

World Cup boom pushes some Qatar residents out of homes

Unique in Japan: A temple dedicated to grapes and wine

Unique in Japan: A temple dedicated to grapes and wine

How firms can handle employees' financial wellness

How firms can handle employees' financial wellness

Global Hunger Index: How South Asian nations rank

Global Hunger Index: How South Asian nations rank

Lost, found, 10th century idol now has a digital glint

Lost, found, 10th century idol now has a digital glint

DH Toon | Global Hunger Index taints India's image

DH Toon | Global Hunger Index taints India's image

Singapore mulls insects for human consumption

Singapore mulls insects for human consumption

 