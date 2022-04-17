Ukraine, Russia fail to agree on evacuation convoys

Ukraine, Russia fail to agree on evacuation convoys

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Apr 17 2022, 14:38 ist
  • updated: Apr 17 2022, 14:38 ist
Ukrainian service members rest on a street, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Sivierodonetsk, Luhansk region, Ukraine. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Ukraine and Russia have failed to agree on Sunday about humanitarian convoys for the evacuation of civilians from war-affected areas, Ukraine's deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said on Sunday.

"We have not been able to agree ... about ceasefires on evacuation routes. That is why, unfortunately, we are not opening humanitarian corridors today," she said on her Telegram account.

Vereshchuk also said that the Ukrainian authorities have asked for humanitarian corridors for the evacuation of civilians and wounded Ukrainian troops from the besieged port of Mariupol.

Ukraine
Russia
World news

