Ukraine says 'critically important to remain calm'

Ukraine urged its citizens to keep calm and avoid panicking amid worries that Russia was preparing to invade

Russia has sent six additional warships into the region for a week of naval drills involving dozens of big navy ships starting this weekend. Credit: AFP Photo

Ukraine urged its citizens on Saturday to keep calm and avoid panicking in the face of mounting worries that Russia was preparing to invade.

"At the moment, it is critically important to remain calm, to consolidate inside the country, to avoid destabilising actions and those that sow panic," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

