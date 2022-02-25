Ukraine says more than 1,000 Russian soldiers killed

Ukraine says more than 1,000 Russian soldiers killed so far

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Feb 25 2022, 19:40 ist
  • updated: Feb 25 2022, 19:43 ist
A Ukrainian Army soldier inspects fragments of a downed aircraft in Kyiv. Credit: AP/PTI file photo

Ukraine's Defence Ministry said on Friday that more than 1,000 Russian servicemen had been killed so far in the Ukrainian conflict.

"Russia has not suffered so many casualties during the fighting in any of its armed conflicts since its inception," the ministry said.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Russia
Ukraine
World news

What's Brewing

UEFA moves Champions League final to Paris

UEFA moves Champions League final to Paris

It’s official: The post-Cold War era is over

It’s official: The post-Cold War era is over

Online art shows boost sales but lack vibe: Art Lovers

Online art shows boost sales but lack vibe: Art Lovers

In pics: Russian invasion devastates Ukraine

In pics: Russian invasion devastates Ukraine

Ukraine flags fly in Europe, US against Putin's war

Ukraine flags fly in Europe, US against Putin's war

DH Radio | Poll whistle: Will Punjab see hung assembly?

DH Radio | Poll whistle: Will Punjab see hung assembly?

From Tokyo to NY, people protest against Ukraine crisis

From Tokyo to NY, people protest against Ukraine crisis

Bengaluru rapper Micah releases new album today

Bengaluru rapper Micah releases new album today

 