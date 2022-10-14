More than 600 settlements liberated, says Ukraine

Ukraine says more than 600 settlements liberated in past month, including 75 in Kherson

The ministry said 43 settlements were liberated in the Donetsk region and seven in the Luhansk region

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Oct 14 2022, 09:27 ist
  • updated: Oct 14 2022, 09:27 ist
Ukraine President Volodymr Zelenskyy. Credit: PTI File Photo

Ukraine's armed forces have liberated more than 600 settlements from the Russian occupation in the past month, including 75 in the highly strategic Kherson region, Ukraine's Ministry for Reintegration of the Temporary Occupied Territories said.

Some 502 settlements have been liberated in the northeast Kharkiv region where Ukrainian forces last month advanced deep into Russian lines, the ministry said late on Thursday.

The ministry said 43 settlements were liberated in the Donetsk region and seven in the Luhansk region.

Also Read | NATO chief warns Russia not to cross 'very important line'

"The area of ​​liberated Ukrainian territories has increased significantly," the ministry said in a statement on its website.

Reuters was not able to independently verify the battlefield reports and there was no immediate confirmation from Ukraine's military or President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's office.

Kherson, Donetsk and Luhansk, along with Zaporizhzhia, were 'annexed' by Moscow late last month as a counter-offensive by Ukrainian forces rapidly advanced in the northeast, east and south. The 'annexations' were denounced by Kyiv and the West as illegal.

On Thursday, the Russian-installed governor of Ukraine's Kherson region appealed to residents to evacuate amid fighting between Russian and advancing Ukrainian forces.

In late August, Ukraine launched a counteroffensive against Russian forces occupying the country since the start of their invasion in February. Russia calls it actions in Ukraine "special military operation" to demilitarise and "denazify" its neighbour.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Ukraine
Russia
Russia-Ukraine crisis
World news

What's Brewing

DH Toon: Tharoor on ‘uneven playing field’ in Cong poll

DH Toon: Tharoor on ‘uneven playing field’ in Cong poll

Shruti Haasan admits to having gotten a nose job done

Shruti Haasan admits to having gotten a nose job done

Women's IPL set to take place in March with 5 teams

Women's IPL set to take place in March with 5 teams

Social service mandatory for erring drivers in Kerala

Social service mandatory for erring drivers in Kerala

 