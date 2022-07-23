'Putin spits in face of UN, Turkey with Odessa attack'

Ukraine says Putin 'spits in the face' of UN, Turkey with Odessa attack

AFP
AFP, Kyiv,
  • Jul 23 2022, 16:31 ist
  • updated: Jul 23 2022, 16:31 ist

Ukraine on Saturday hit out at the Kremlin and said it would be responsible for any food crisis if a deal to export Ukrainian grain from Odessa collapsed after Russian missiles struck the Black Sea port.

"The Russian missile (strike) is (Russian President) Vladimir Putin's spit in the face of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Turkish President Recep (Tayyip) Erdogan, who made enormous efforts to reach the agreement," said foreign ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko.

"If the reached agreement is not fulfilled, Russia will bear full responsibility for deepening the global food crisis," he added.

Ukraine
World news
Russia-Ukraine crisis
World Politics
Vladimir Putin

