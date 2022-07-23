Ukraine says Putin 'spits in the face' of UN, Turkey with Odessa attack

Ukraine on Saturday hit out at the Kremlin and said it would be responsible for any food crisis if a deal to export Ukrainian grain from Odessa collapsed after Russian missiles struck the Black Sea port.
"The Russian missile (strike) is (Russian President) Vladimir Putin's spit in the face of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Turkish President Recep (Tayyip) Erdogan, who made enormous efforts to reach the agreement," said foreign ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko.
"If the reached agreement is not fulfilled, Russia will bear full responsibility for deepening the global food crisis," he added.
