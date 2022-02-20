Johnson says Putin may be 'irrational' on Ukraine

UK's Johnson says Russia's Putin may be 'irrational' on Ukraine

Johnson also said he was unable to peer into the soul of Putin, Russia's paramount leader since 1999

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Feb 20 2022, 16:01 ist
  • updated: Feb 20 2022, 16:01 ist
UK PM Boris Johnson. Credit: AFP File Photo

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday that Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin might not be thinking logically so the threat of sanctions may not be enough to deter a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Sanctions "may not be enough to deter an irrational actor and we have to accept at the moment that Vladimir Putin is possibly thinking illogically about this and doesn't see the disaster ahead," Johnson told the BBC.

Johnson also said he was unable to peer into the soul of Putin, Russia's paramount leader since 1999.

Check out the latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Boris Johnson
World news
World Politics
United Kingdom
Vladimir Putin
Russia
Ukraine

What's Brewing

Bird flu resurfaces in India: All you need to know

Bird flu resurfaces in India: All you need to know

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' will be burnt to ashes: Kangana

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' will be burnt to ashes: Kangana

Trans women on a mission

Trans women on a mission

Managing PCOS with holistic nutrition

Managing PCOS with holistic nutrition

In the real-life Garden of Eden

In the real-life Garden of Eden

Behind her hijab

Behind her hijab

Chinese scientists discover how to grow ‘seawater’ rice

Chinese scientists discover how to grow ‘seawater’ rice

Stem the rivers of hate...

Stem the rivers of hate...

Love in the looking glass

Love in the looking glass

 