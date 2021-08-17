UK's Johnson wants to discuss Afghanistan with G7

UK's Johnson wants to discuss Afghanistan with G7 as soon as possible

Johnson intends to hold a virtual meeting of Group of Seven leaders at the earliest opportunity

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Aug 17 2021, 15:34 ist
  • updated: Aug 17 2021, 15:34 ist
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Credit: Reuters Photo

Prime Minister Boris Johnson intends to hold a virtual meeting of Group of Seven leaders at the earliest opportunity to discuss the situation in Afghanistan, his office said after the British leader spoke with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Tuesday.

Track latest updates from Afghanistan here

"Both leaders resolved to use their bilateral and multilateral influence to encourage international partners to adopt a joined-up approach to the challenges ahead," Downing Street said in a statement after the two leaders spoke by phone.

"The Prime Minister also stressed the need to agree shared international standards on human rights that any future Taliban government in Afghanistan will be held to by the international community.

Also Read — Taliban discussing Afghan govt formation in Doha

"The Prime Minister outlined his intention to convene G7 leaders for a virtual meeting to discuss this at the earliest opportunity."

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Boris Johnson
Afghanistan
Taliban
Angela Merkel
World news
World Politics

What's Brewing

Life returning to a new normal as Taliban take power

Life returning to a new normal as Taliban take power

Global supply chains being battered by new Covid surges

Global supply chains being battered by new Covid surges

How the UN tracks and verifies temperature records

How the UN tracks and verifies temperature records

Biden warns Taliban against any attack on US personnel

Biden warns Taliban against any attack on US personnel

New faster, cheaper Covid-19 test uses pencil lead

New faster, cheaper Covid-19 test uses pencil lead

 