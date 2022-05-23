UN denounces racist, homophobic monkeypox reporting

UN denounces racist, homophobic monkeypox reporting

As of May 21, the World Health Organisation received reports of 92 laboratory-confirmed monkeypox cases and 28 suspected cases from 12 countries

AFP
AFP, Geneva,
  • May 23 2022, 05:50 ist
  • updated: May 23 2022, 05:50 ist
United Nations logo. Credit: iStock Photo

The United Nations' AIDS agency on Sunday called some reporting on the monkeypox virus racist and homophobic, warning of exacerbating stigma and undermining the response to the growing outbreak.

UNAIDS said, "a significant proportion" of recent monkeypox cases have been identified among gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men.

But the transmission is most likely via close physical contact with a monkeypox sufferer and could affect anyone, it added, saying some portrayals of Africans and LGBTI people "reinforce homophobic and racist stereotypes and exacerbate stigma".

As of May 21, the World Health Organisation received reports of 92 laboratory-confirmed monkeypox cases and 28 suspected cases from 12 countries where the disease is not endemic, including several European nations, the United States, Australia and Canada.

"Stigma and blame undermine trust and capacity to respond effectively during outbreaks like this one," said UNAIDS deputy executive director Matthew Kavanagh.

"Experience shows that stigmatising rhetoric can quickly disable evidence-based response by stoking cycles of fear, driving people away from health services, impeding efforts to identify cases, and encouraging ineffective, punitive measures."

Monkeypox symptoms include fever, muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes, chills, exhaustion and a chickenpox-like rash on the hands and face.

No treatment exists, but the symptoms usually clear up after two to four weeks. The disease is considered endemic in 11 African nations.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Monkeypox
United Nations
World news
Racism
Homophobia

What's Brewing

Key Iraq irrigation reservoir close to drying out

Key Iraq irrigation reservoir close to drying out

10-year-old girl from Mumbai climbs Everest base camp

10-year-old girl from Mumbai climbs Everest base camp

A bite into Indian-inspired Mauritian cuisine

A bite into Indian-inspired Mauritian cuisine

How climate change affects the quality of your sleep

How climate change affects the quality of your sleep

Lessons for new India from a 'Khichdi Family'

Lessons for new India from a 'Khichdi Family'

Assam Floods: 18 killed, over 8 lakh affected

Assam Floods: 18 killed, over 8 lakh affected

Afghan women TV presenters cover faces on air

Afghan women TV presenters cover faces on air

J&K's blooming Foxgloves fail to attract tourists

J&K's blooming Foxgloves fail to attract tourists

 