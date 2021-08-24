Credible reports of Taliban executions, says UNHRC head

UN rights boss says has credible reports of Taliban executions

A fundamental red line will be the Taliban's treatment of women, she said

Reuters
Reuters, Geneva,
  • Aug 24 2021, 14:36 ist
  • updated: Aug 24 2021, 14:36 ist
UN Human Rights High Commissioner Michelle Bachelet. Credit: AFP Photo

The top UN human rights official Michelle Bachelet said on Tuesday that she had received credible reports of serious violations committed by the Taliban in Afghanistan, including summary executions of civilians and restrictions on women and on protests against their rule.

Also Read | Conflicting reports emerge on Ukrainian plane 'hijack' in Afghanistan

Bachelet urged the UN Human Rights Council, holding an emergency session at the request of Pakistan and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), to set up a mechanism to closely monitor Taliban actions.

"A fundamental red line will be the Taliban's treatment of women and girls," she told the Geneva forum.

