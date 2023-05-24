UN asks Sudan's generals to stop 'senseless violence'

UN rights chief asks Sudan's generals to stop 'senseless violence'

'There is zero tolerance for sexual violence...civilians must be spared,' Volker Turk told

Reuters
Reuters,
  • May 24 2023, 15:45 ist
  • updated: May 24 2023, 15:45 ist
Smoke rises above buildings in southern Khartoum on May 19, 2023. Credit: AFP Photo

The United Nations human rights chief on Wednesday described the situation in Sudan as "heartbreaking" and made a direct call to the two warring generals to stop sexual violence and spare the lives of civilians.

Also Read | Sporadic shelling as combat eases after Sudan ceasefire

"General (Abdel Fattah) al-Burhan, General (Mohamed Hamdan) Dagalo, you must issue clear instructions, in no uncertain terms to all those under your command, that there is zero tolerance for sexual violence...civilians must be spared and you must stop this senseless violence now," Volker Turk told a Geneva press briefing.

