UN rights chief asks Sudan's generals to stop 'senseless violence'

The United Nations human rights chief on Wednesday described the situation in Sudan as "heartbreaking" and made a direct call to the two warring generals to stop sexual violence and spare the lives of civilians.
"General (Abdel Fattah) al-Burhan, General (Mohamed Hamdan) Dagalo, you must issue clear instructions, in no uncertain terms to all those under your command, that there is zero tolerance for sexual violence...civilians must be spared and you must stop this senseless violence now," Volker Turk told a Geneva press briefing.
