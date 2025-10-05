Menu
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Names of 23L women voters for tightly contested seats five years ago deleted after SIR: Congress

Mahila Congress president Alka Lamba said the deleted women voters account for 6.28% of 3.5 crore women electors and an analysis would show that deletions in massive scale happened in six districts.
Last Updated : 05 October 2025, 16:49 IST
Published 05 October 2025, 16:49 IST
