United Kingdom: Birmingham stabbing incident leaves several injured

Several injured in stabbing incident in Birmingham, UK

London,
  • Sep 06 2020, 12:10 ist
  • updated: Sep 06 2020, 12:16 ist
British police declared a "major incident" early on Sunday after multiple people were stabbed in the centre of Birmingham.

"We can confirm that at approximately 12:30am today (Sunday 6 September) we were called to reports of a stabbing in Birmingham city centre", West Midlands Police said in a statement.

"A number of other stabbings" were reported in the area shortly after and "this has been declared a major incident", the statement added.

"We are aware of a number of injured people, but at the moment we are not in a position to say how many or how serious.

"However, all emergency services are working together at the scene, and making sure that those who are injured receive medical care."

Footage aired on British television news channels showed large areas of the city centre cordoned off as police officers wearing forensic suits worked at the scene.

"At this early stage it would not be appropriate to speculate on the causes of the incident."

