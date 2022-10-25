Leaders react to Rishi Sunak winning UK PM race

Rishi Sunak on Monday made history as Britain's first Indian-origin Prime Minister after being elected unopposed as the new leader of the governing Conservative Party on Diwali, following Penny Mordaunt's withdrawal from the race. As Sunak is set to take on the Prime Minister's role, reactions poured in from within the United Kingdom for the 42-year-old.
'Best person to steer UK through these choppy waters', says Minister of Disabled People Claire Coutinho
'Sunak will provide the stability and leadership our country needs', says MP for for Bury North James Daly
'Must unite and work together to tackle the challenges the country faces', says MP for Hyndburn and Haslingden Sara Britcliffe
''Looking forward to working with Rishi for the good of Wolverhampton', says MP Stuart Anderson
Current Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt congratulates Sunak
Former Secretary of State to Northern Ireland, Shailesh Vara congratulates Sunak on winning the PM race
'Delighted to see Rishi Sunak as our next PM', says MP Anthony Mangnall
'UK faces significant economic challenges and Sunak is the right person to tackle these', says MP Paul Bristow
'We all need to unite behind him and provide strong leadership for our country', says Conservative Party MP for Kensington, Felicity Buchan