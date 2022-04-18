US Army chief tests positive for Covid-19

US Army Chief General James McConville tested positive for the coronavirus and was experiencing very mild symptoms, a spokesperson said on Monday.
McConville tested positive on Sunday, is fully vaccinated and is working remotely, the spokesperson added.
