US Army chief tests positive for Covid-19

Reuters
Reuters, Washington,
  • Apr 18 2022, 21:56 ist
  • updated: Apr 18 2022, 21:56 ist

US Army Chief General James McConville tested positive for the coronavirus and was experiencing very mild symptoms, a spokesperson said on Monday.

McConville tested positive on Sunday, is fully vaccinated and is working remotely, the spokesperson added. 

World news
United States
US news
Covid-19
Coronavirus

