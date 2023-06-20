US-China relations on the 'right trail': Biden

US-China relations on the 'right trail': Joe Biden

China and the United States agreed on Monday to stabilise their intense rivalry so it doesn't veer into conflict but failed to produce any major breakthrough.

  Jun 20 2023
  updated: Jun 20 2023
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

US President Joe Biden said on Monday he thinks relations between the United States and China are on the "right trail," but he did not think progress was made during a rare trip to Beijing by Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

"We're on the right trail here," Biden said of US-China relations. Asked by reporters whether he felt progress had been made, he replied, "I don't feel, you know, it's been made."

Biden, however, praised Blinken and said "he did a hell of a job."

China and the United States agreed on Monday to stabilise their intense rivalry so it doesn't veer into conflict but failed to produce any major breakthrough.

