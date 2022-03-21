US declares Myanmar military oppression of Rohingya 'genocide'

US declares Myanmar oppression of Rohingya 'genocide'

Antony Blinken formally declared that the Myanmar military's attacks on the Rohingya in 2016 and 2017 were 'genocide'

AFP
AFP, Wahsington,
  • Mar 21 2022, 19:55 ist
  • updated: Mar 21 2022, 19:55 ist
Rohingya refugees from Myanmar's Rakhine state wait for aid at Kutupalong refugee camp in the Bangladeshi town of Teknaf. Credit: AFP File Photo

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken formally declared Monday that the Myanmar military's attacks on the Rohingya in 2016 and 2017 were "genocide", saying there was "clear intent" to destroy the Muslim minority.

Also Read | Myanmar's Rohingya refugee crisis in key dates

"I have determined that members of the Burmese military committed genocide and crimes against humanity against Rohingya," Blinken said.

The evidence shows "a clear intent behind these mass atrocities -- the intent to destroy Rohingya, in whole or in part," he said at the US Holocaust Memorial Museum.

Rohingya Muslims
Rohingya
World news
United States
US news
Myanmar

