Ukraine: US embassy urges its citizens to 'depart now'

US embassy in Ukraine urges its citizens 'to consider departing now'

The statement comes as fears grow over a possible Russian invasion

AFP
AFP, Kyiv,
  • Jan 26 2022, 22:12 ist
  • updated: Jan 26 2022, 22:12 ist
The US Embassy building in Kyiv. Credit: AFP Photo

The US embassy in Ukraine on Wednesday urged its citizens in the ex-Soviet country to "consider departing now" as fears grow over a possible Russian invasion.

"The US embassy urges US citizens in Ukraine to consider departing now using commercial or other privately available transportation options," the embassy said in a statement, warning that the security situation "can deteriorate with little notice."

World news
Ukraine
United States

