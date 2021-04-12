US has administered 187 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines, says CDC

The United States had administered 187,047,131 doses of Covid-19 vaccines and distributed 237,796,105 doses as of Sunday, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.
Those figures are up from the 183,467,709 doses the CDC said had been administered by April 10, out of 237,791,735 doses delivered.
Also Read | India becomes fastest nation to administer 100 million Covid-19 vaccine doses
The agency said 119,242,902 people had received at least one dose, while 72,630,892 people had been fully vaccinated as of Sunday.
The CDC tally includes the two-dose Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine as of 6 a.m. EDT on Sunday.
A total of 7,766,002 vaccine doses have been administered in US long-term care facilities, the agency said.
In Peru’s presidential polls, popular choice is no one
DH Toon | 'Tika Utsav' marks 2nd-biggest war on Covid
Big B reveals trivia about his residence 'Jalsa'
What pet parents don't (often) tell you
How to spot depression in young children?
Over 2,000 years on, Sanskrit remains popular in China
Blame it on the moon if you can't sleep at night