Bidens attend mass before final day of G7 summit

US President Joe Biden and his wife Jill attend mass before final day of G7 summit

The G7 summit is due to finish in the early afternoon on Sunday

Reuters
Reuters, ST IVES, England,
  • Jun 13 2021, 15:19 ist
  • updated: Jun 13 2021, 15:19 ist
US President Joe Biden and US first lady Jill Biden leave after attending church. Credit: Reuters Photo

US President Joe Biden and his wife Jill went to church on Sunday morning before the final day of the Group of Seven summit in England, with his huge convoy of cars winding around the narrow lanes of Cornwall.

"Beautiful," the president said, as he later emerged into the sunshine from the small Catholic church, The Sacred Heart and St. Ia, that sits above the bay of St Ives, located on the tip of southwest England.

With police outriders leading the way, a convoy of 17 mostly large black vehicles with flashing lights made their way along the quiet, tiny lanes of the Cornish fishing village before arriving at the church.

After leaving mass, Biden escorted his wife to her own vehicle before he returned to his, heading for the summit in the nearby village of Carbis Bay.

The G7 summit is due to finish in the early afternoon on Sunday and the couple will then travel to Windsor Castle to have tea with Queen Elizabeth

Joe Biden
United States
G7 summit

