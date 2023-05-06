Joe Biden says age has brought him 'wisdom', 'honor'

US President Joe Biden says age has brought him 'wisdom', 'honor'

Biden has so far rarely addressed his age, which is considered to be his main handicap among voters

AFP
AFP, Washington,
  • May 06 2023, 10:06 ist
  • updated: May 06 2023, 10:06 ist
US President Joe Biden. Credit: AFP Photo

US President Joe Biden, who at age 80 is seeking a second term in 2024, said in an interview broadcast Friday that his advanced age has brought him abundant wisdom.

"I have acquired a hell of a lot of wisdom and know more than the vast majority of people," he told a reporter from MSNBC, the first interview he's given to the press since officially launching his campaign last week.

"I'm more experienced than anybody that's ever run for the office. And I think I've proven myself to be honorable as well as also effective," said Biden, a Democrat who would be 86 at the end of a second term.

Also read | US President Joe Biden announces 2024 re-election bid

Biden has so far rarely addressed his age, which is considered to be his main handicap among voters, except for the occasional joke.

In 2024, he could once more face Republican Donald Trump, now 76.

