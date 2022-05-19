Possible N Korea nuclear test during Biden's Asia trip?

US says 'possibility' of North Korea nuclear test during Biden's Asia trip

Biden departs Thursday for a series of summits hosted by US allies South Korea and Japan

AFP
AFP, Washington,
  • May 19 2022, 02:36 ist
  • updated: May 19 2022, 02:36 ist
US President Joe Biden. Credit: AFP Photo

The United States believes there is a "genuine possibility" that North Korea could conduct a nuclear test or other saber rattling while Joe Biden is on his first trip as president to Asia, a top US official said Wednesday.

"Our intelligence does reflect the genuine possibility" of nuclear-capable missile tests or a nuclear weapon test around the time of Biden's trip, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said.

Biden departs Thursday for a series of summits hosted by US allies South Korea and Japan.

Sullivan said it was possible that North Korea, which has defied UN sanctions in conducting an array of missile tests this year, could use Biden's visit to stage "provocations."

This could mean "further missile tests, long-range missile tests or a nuclear test, or frankly both, in the days leading into, on or after the president's trip to the region," he said.

The Biden administration is prepared to "make both short and long term adjustments to our military posture as necessary to ensure that we are providing both defensive deterrence to our allies in the region and that we're responding."

Sullivan said a potential response was being "closely" coordinated with South Korea and Japan and that he had also spoken about the issue with his Chinese counterpart earlier Wednesday.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

North Korea
Joe Biden
United States
World news

What's Brewing

Study says pineapple extract may help treat Alzheimer's

Study says pineapple extract may help treat Alzheimer's

German town grounds cats to save rare birds

German town grounds cats to save rare birds

Fashion technology takes big strides

Fashion technology takes big strides

Africans didn't get vaccines, now they don't want them

Africans didn't get vaccines, now they don't want them

 